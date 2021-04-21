Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to fight the winner of Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas' strawweight title fight at UFC 261 - and become 'the baddest b**** on the planet' for the second time this summer.

The former UFC strawweight champion, who trains at American Top Team with Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier, is coming off a split decision loss to Zhang at UFC 248 in March 2020. After a closely contested fight, it was named The Athletic's 2020 MMA 'Fight of The Year.'

Jedrzejczyk (16-4) announced that she has resumed training after fully recovering from a nasty hematoma and hopes to face the winner of the upcoming UFC 261 co-main event between Zhang and Namajunas in her comeback fight.

"I was the champ for a long time. It’s been a while. I lost the title to Rose Namajunas but I know my value," Jedrzejczyk said to MMA Fighting. "I gave the fight of the year, the fight of the decade and I know I’m still very good. I don’t waste my time. I keep on training all the time. I can’t wait to get back to American Top Team. I’m doing a big TV deal in Poland but can’t wait to get back to the States and start training with my team again."

As well as the winner of Zhang vs Namajunas, the red-hot strawweight division could provide Jedrzejczyk with a range of intriguing fights, with the likes of Mackenzie Dern, Marina Rodriguez, and Yan Xiaonan quickly climbing the rankings.

Both Zhang and Namajunas are recognised as two of the best female fighters on the UFC roster and although Jedrzejczyk has fallen short against her former opponents on previous occasions, she insists she just wants to get her old belt back by any means necessary.

"I called Mick [Maynard] a few days ago and I just told him ‘you know what the baddest b**** on the planet is back’ so book the fight, watch this fight and tell everybody that I’m next,” she added. "I was waiting for this fight. It’s COVID time, so that’s the only reason why the belt was not stripped. Because once a year you have to defend the belt. But we’re having COVID times but when I was the champ, I was defending this belt like crazy."

"I want to get the winner of this fight,” she concluded. "I won’t stop. That’s the thing if I was losing fights by knockout or if I was losing the fights on points and the difference was big but it’s not. I always put on a show and the fights are very close so I want to keep on going."

