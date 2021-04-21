Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang briefly deactivated his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gabonese international had stayed quiet after Arsenal announced their participation in the European Super League on Sunday evening.

Aubameyang, who is currently recovering from Malaria, sent an angry tweet on Tuesday where he appeared to criticise his followers before deactivating.

"I ain't missed you Twitter. So we not allowed to talk about anything?" He started.

"Only football and Super League? No more talking about Covid?! Or online abuse or racism. Nice.

"Even Sick (without phone) I was feeling better than now with phone. Let me turn it off. See u."

So, why was Aubameyang so angry?

Well, it appears that he was responding to a number of fans that demanded he spoke out against the Super League.

Aubameyang received the messages after he interacted with a number of eSports players on Twitter.

Aubameyang has since re-activated his Twitter account and has now apologised for his tweet.

"Got a bit too emotional last night. Bottom line is - yesterday was a big day for football and our fans and an even bigger day for social justice," he wrote.

The 31-year-old did end up posting his thoughts after Arsenal announced they had withdrawn from the Super League.

"It's been an emotional few days but the only right decision has been made tonight for the fans and for football - and even more important in the case of George Floyd," he wrote on Instagram.

Aubameyang has not been at his best this season after signing a new mega money contract last summer.

His strike partner and good friend, Alexandre Lacazette, recently came to his defence while speaking to the media.

“To listen to the criticism of him is not easy because he has done so much for the club. He saved us last season, he is a great goalscorer," he said, per the Standard.

Read more: European Super League: Everything you need to know about breakaway league.

Does ESL collapse signify the end of corruption in football? Here's what The Football Terrace has to say...

“So I think we cannot critic a player like Auba on his recent form.

“I do not think his recent form has been that bad because he really helped the team and scored a lot of goals in the last few games.

“I think sometimes people are a bit hard with him. But I guess it happens with a great player.”

1 of 20 Who is the missing player from Liverpool's 2005 Champions League final line-up? Didi Hamann Igor Biscan Steve Finnan Djibril Cisse

News Now - Sport News