Sunderland news: Aiden McGeady injury update emerges following Black Cats' Hull City clash

Sunderland's hopes of achieving automatic promotion were all-but ended by Hull City last night as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at the KCOM Stadium.

Despite taking the lead on two separate occasions during this fixture via strikes from Jordan Jones and Grant Leadbitter, a brace from Josh Magennis rescued a point for the Tigers.

As a result of this draw, Sunderland missed out on the opportunity to move to within five points of Peterborough United who suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of Gillingham yesterday.

With the Black Cats now looking ahead to the play-offs, manager Lee Johnson has revealed a positive update regarding one the fitness of one of the club's key players.

Having missed his side's showdown with Hull due to an ankle injury which he suffered during the club's recent defeat to Blackpool, Aiden McGeady underwent an X-ray scan which revealed that his issue isn't serious and thus it is likely that he will make his return to action in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the Northern Echo following Sunderland's draw with Hull about the winger, Johnson said: "If you saw his foot, you wouldn't believe it.

"It doesn't match up in terms of how bad it looks, but how good it feels.

"It's absolutely black.

"He's been stamped on the top of his foot, but he played on [against Blackpool], which shows you what a warrior he is."

The Black Cats boss later added: "We tried to rush him through, but he just couldn't do it so we had him X-rayed, and that was positive.

"It's a case of trying to flush this swelling out as much as possible now.

"It's a best case scenario in terms of the X-ray.

"We couldn't have asked for any more in that sense."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a significant boost for Sunderland's hopes of achieving promotion to the Championship as McGeady has set the third-tier alight with his performances this season.

As well as providing 13 assists for his team-mates, the 35-year-old has netted four goals in 25 league appearances.

Averaging the best WhoScored match rating (7.39) at Sunderland this season, McGeady also leads the way when it comes to dribbles completed per game (2) and key passes (2.3 per match).

Providing that the winger is able to make a swift recovery from his injury, he may be able to play a defining role for his side in the play-offs.

Having failed to win any of their last four league games, the Black Cats will need to turn to the likes of McGeady and top-scorer Charlie Wyke for inspiration if they are to seal a return to the second-tier in May via a trip to Wembley Stadium.

