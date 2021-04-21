Man United target and Real Madrid star Raphael Varane keen on Premier League transfer

Manchester United are among the front runners to sign Raphael Varane, who is reluctant to extend his Real Madrid contract.

What's the latest?

Spanish newspaper AS has revealed - as reported by Sports Witness - that Real Madrid are currently facing difficulties in extending Varane's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman is apparently not willing to sign a new deal with the Los Blancos and will only reconsider if the 'conditions of his contract' improve.

AS has stated that United's interest is 'firm and evident' and France Football has also reported that the Red Devils want to bring Varane to Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain are also rumoured to be monitoring Varane but the Frenchman is keen to move to the Premier League.

How has Varane performed this season?

For the past ten years, the French defender has established himself as one of the greatest centre backs in the world, as he's won the World Cup, multiple Champions Leagues and La Liga.

At 28-years-old, he's still a key figure at Madrid and has made 27 La Liga appearances this season, according to WhoScored.

However, he's statistics from this season would suggest that he's struggled to reach the heights that the footballing world knows he is capable of.

So far this year, Varane has averaged only 0.7 tackles, 0.6 blocks and 1.3 interceptions per game. Across these three statistics, team-mate Nacho has achieved higher ratings.

What are the chances of Real Madrid selling?

Varane is currently unwilling to sign a new contract and his current deal is set to expire during the summer of 2022.

Therefore, Madrid may be tempted to let the French international depart the Spanish capital in exchange for a fee. Varane is currently at £63m by Transfermarkt.

This would seem far more appealing, given the current financial climate, than letting the defender leave on a free in just over a year's time.

What other centre-backs have Man United been linked with?

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of centre-backs who come from various leagues across Europe.

90min has reported that United have sent scouts to watch Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Villarreal's Pau Torres.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Ben White is also reportedly on a target for the Red Devils, according to the Manchester Evening News. The former Leeds man is apparently open to the idea of joining United but the Seagulls are reluctant to sell one of their prized assets.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have also reportedly joined the race alongside Liverpool for Ibrahima Konate's signature, as per Eurosport.

