WrestleMania 37 was a major success for WWE, both in and out of the ring.

Over two incredible nights at Raymond James Stadium, the likes of Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Edge, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks and Cesaro all got it done inside the squared circle.

Away from the ring, The Show of Shows marked a special occasion.

For the first time in over 13 months, fans were permitted entry into the stadium, meaning it was the first time in over a year that WWE ran a show with a live audience.

According to the company, 25,675 fans attended both Night One and Night Two of the event, signalling a complete sell-out under current pandemic conditions.

Interestingly, the Tampa Sports Authority (the entity that manages Raymond James Stadium) have officially reported slightly different numbers.

In a report published by Wrestlenomics, the actual attendance of WrestleMania 37 stands at 40,806 - with 18,328 individual tickets sold for Night One and 18,924 sold for Night Two.

Those 40,806 individual ticket sales generated $6.2 million in attendance revenue for the event, split $3.1 million in admission on Saturday and $3.2 million on Sunday.

Wrestlenomics report further states:

"There were 7,952 sales of two-day [ticket] packages, all of which were stadium seating, as opposed to suites.

"Saturday sold 11,964 stadium seating tickets, for that night only. Sunday sold 12,503 stadium seating tickets specifically for that night.

"Although single-night and two-day sales were offered, fans could have bought separate single-night tickets and still attended either event.

"An additional 256 and 179 tickets were sold for suite attendees for Saturday and Sunday, respectively."

The average price for tickets for both nights of WrestleMania works out at $190, which is far cheaper than that of recent pre-pandemic 'Mania events.

Generated $6.2 million in attendance revenue alone - as well as drawing a crowd of over 18,000 for each night of WrestleMania 37 - should be seen as a huge success for WWE.

