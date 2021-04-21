Manchester City or Chelsea? Predicting tonight's WSL title decider

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to compete in a WSL showdown this evening. The GiveMeSport Women team predict the score and which player will be key.

Chelsea are in prime position to win their fourth WSL title, sitting on top of the table with 50 points. Manchester City are just two points behind them, however, and could overtake the league leaders with a victory tonight. With just three matches left to play this season, this clash truly is a title decider.

Olly:

Score prediction: Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea

Key player: Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

It’s the match everyone’s been waiting for and it’s no easier to predict now than it was several months ago.

Chelsea had looked invincible at one point this season, but a slip up against Brighton allowed City an unexpected route back into the title race.

Gareth Taylor’s side are on a run of 12 consecutive victories, but the absence of Steph Houghton could prove pivotal. The City captain is still ruled out through injury and Chelsea’s clinical front three will no doubt look to exploit the defensive frailties which may emerge as a result.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have injury problems of their own with their captain Magda Erikkson set to face a late test to determine her fitness. Maren Mjelde will also be missing, but Niamh Charles has slotted seamlessly into the right-back role in recent weeks.

For me, Chelsea’s attack will just prove too strong. City could easily be a threat going forward themselves, but I fancy Emma Hayes’ side to win this one.

Nancy:

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Chelsea

Key player: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Chelsea have looked set to win their fourth WSL title all season. They are favourites going into tonight’s match, although only by the finest of margins.

Given the unpredictability of this season, however, I’m going to back Manchester City to win this one and overtake Chelsea at the top of the WSL table. City are on an impressive unbeaten run and I believe they can continue this form when it matters most.

That said, Chelsea have such a strong attacking line-up that it will surely be a high-scoring and close encounter.

Georgia:

Score prediction: Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea

Key player: Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

It’s the mother of all fixtures. A potential title decider looms in the distance.

This match has been at the forefront of the minds of all women’s football fans for weeks. There’s just two points between Chelsea and Man City – two points separating the potential glory holders from the runners up.

Both sides are struggling with major injuries – Steph Houghton and Maren Mjelde respectively – and the opposition will want to capitalise on this. Whilst Chelsea have the stronger squad on paper and the heavier depth, City will be eager to put their bodies on the line to defend.

I think a draw could be on the cards, just to make the title race that little bit more exciting.

Aiden:

Score prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

Key player: Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

This is arguably the toughest WSL game to predict, with both teams in brilliant form since the beginning of the season.

City are on an incredible 15 game unbeaten run in the league and haven't lost since facing Chelsea in October last year.

It’s even harder to predict because both sides have been solid defensively, not conceding in their last six.

However, despite Emma Hayes’ team being top and scoring, I see City only just taking this one and handing Chelsea their second defeat of the campaign. In doing so they will take top spot.

Who do you think will win?

