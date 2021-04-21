Liverpool fans were understandably thrilled when it was announced on Tuesday night that the club would be withdrawing from the European Super League.

It was a rollercoaster 48 hours for the club and its loyal supporters, with their involvement in the competition only made official last Sunday evening.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and his players - most notably James Milner - were then unfairly asked to answer questions on the matter before and after their game against Leeds United on the Monday Night Football.

They responded in the perfect way, making it clear to supporters that they were not happy with the actions of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and principal owner John W Henry.

Thankfully, their dreams of joining the European Super League have been shattered. However, irreversible damage has been done at Liverpool Football Club.

As reported by the Independent, the relationship between Klopp and the owners has been "bruised", with the players so shellshocked by the initial announcement that they considered seeking legal advice.

Non-playing staff - ones who could have actually helped the owners with the mess they found themselves in - were also left in the dark, further highlighting FSG's complete detachment from footballing reality.

Surely these purely business-minded folk cannot be allowed to run Liverpool for the foreseeable future, right?

One source said: “This breakaway has damaged Liverpool more than the others [in the ‘big six’]. The club’s entire image is contrary to what’s happening.”

Another worryingly added: “I don’t see how we come back from this.”

The information coming from inside is hugely concerning, but the report from the Independent does at least add that Henry may be willing to sell the club following the fall of the European Super League.

For now, though, every single person at the club is deeply unhappy with the events that have unfolded over the past 48 hours or so.

The damage caused by the negligent actions of Liverpool's billionaire owner may sadly be far greater than initially feared and at this moment in time, you really wouldn't put it past a high-profile figure like Klopp leaving the Reds prematurely.

