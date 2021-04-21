Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all withdrawn from the European Super League.

The Premier League's 'big six' confirmed the news on Tuesday evening after signing up to the competition just two days prior.

Their exit has essentially brought an end to a project that would have destroyed the unpredictable excitement of the European game.

The protests and uproar from supporters of the English clubs involved in the European Super League played a huge part in their teams withdrawals.

It's certainly been refreshing to see that fan power is still very real and when the masses mobilise in such a manner, they can defeat the Premier League's billionaire owners.

But are supporters really the ones to benefit from the fall of the European Super League? On the face of it, that appears to be the case, but Liverpool legend John Barnes doesn't believe they are.

In fact, he's stated that the events witnessed in recent days have little to do "fans taking their game back".

Barnes told talkRADIO: "Let's not make any mistake about what this was about. This was about 12 groups who wanted the power to exploit football.

"It was never about the fans, it was about UEFA trying to hold on to power, the Premier League trying to hold on to their power, and this new group, the European Super League, trying to come into power.

"We have framed it in the way that yes, it is about the football fans taking their game back. In 1992 once the Premier League started, football became a business.

The Football Terrace: The European Super League may be over, but the Champions League still needs reform...

"And what football wanted was the biggest business money involved in football, and what the fans wanted was the people with the deepest pockets to come and take their clubs. We were then told that anyone who came into football had to understand the nature of football.

"It is the other way around. Once you have these big, multi-billionaire businessmen coming into football, football fans have to understand the nature of business. And of course we have not had the balance right.

"This is being framed as a power victory for the fans. It is not a victory for the fans, it's a victory for whoever wins 'can I exploit football fans?'"

Video

We hate to say it, but Barnes has made a very valid point there.

Yes, preserving the football pyramid in England was key and should be viewed as a temporary victory for fans.

However, it cannot be denied that supporters have demanded injections of cash in recent years and ideas like the European Super League are sadly a side effect of that.

The only way to reclaim the game for good is for action to be taken so that money is no longer the dominant force at the highest level of the professional game.

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News