The Premier League has survived the European Super League plans.

On Sunday, England's top-flight was rocked by the news that the six biggest clubs had signed up to a breakaway league. They intended to remain in the Premier League but they threatened with expulsion if they followed through with their plans.

Forty-eight hours later, there was an almighty climb down as all six clubs revealed they were withdrawing from the plans.

The Premier League is still intact but the reputation of the six clubs and their owners is in tatters.

It will now be interesting to see what punishment - if any - the clubs receive while the owners will no doubt be called to sell the club by many of their supporters.

And with all this chat about owners, we decided to update our ranking of every owner of a Premier League club from worst to best. We first did this back in September and, following the Super League proposal, we thought it would be the perfect time to update that.

Let's see where we stand:

20. The Glazer family (Manchester United)

The Glazers were leaders in the European Super League plans and that is the tip of the iceberg for many Manchester United fans. The sooner they leave, the better as far as they’re concerned. "They are scavengers and need booting out of this football club and booting out of this country," Gary Neville said on Monday. Can't argue with that.

19. John W. Henry (Liverpool)

John W. Henry has done plenty of good for Liverpool but he’s made far too many mistakes now and there are bound to be protests against his ownership in the coming days, weeks and months. He’s very lucky to have Jurgen Klopp under him.

18. Stan Kroenke (Arsenal)

Arsenal fans have previously demonstrated against Kroenke’s ownership and his lack of funding which has seen the club tumble from the elite. Like with the Glazers and Henry, Kroenke faces a battle to stay in his role now.

17. Mike Ashley (Newcastle United)

Ashley will be delighted there are a few owners considered worse than him right now. Sure it won’t be long until he’s dropping back down this list, though. He's turned Newcastle into a bit of a laughing stock in recent years but never attempted to make them leave the league...

16. David Gold and David Sullivan (West Ham)

Years of false promises and lies and yet Gold and Sullivan are only the 16th worst owners in the league. That sums up the disgracefulness of the European Super League.

15. Daniel Levy (Tottenham Hotspur)

Levy may be spared some hate from Tottenham fans for the decision to sack Jose Mourinho this week. But supporters have previously slammed his tight purse strings and joining the ESL didn't go down well.

14. Alan Pace (Burnley)

Pace only took over the club in January so it’s probably too soon to judge him right now.

13. Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Sheffield United)

They invested enough this summer in an attempt to help Chris Wilder’s side but they ultimately overachieved last season and ended up parting ways with the legendary manager. It’ll be interesting to see what happens on their return to the Championship.

12. Steve Parish, Josh Harris and David Blitzer (Crystal Palace)

You maybe don’t realise how much of an achievement establishing yourself as a mid-table Premier League club is until you get relegation. However, there’s fear that Palace have been standing still for too long and they’ve become a bit boring under Roy Hodgson.

11. Roman Abramovich (Chelsea)

Like Man City owner, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abramovich has been accused of buying success and that led to being the catalyst of the European Super League idea. But he’s also saved the club from bankruptcy and turned them into Premier League giants while doing some admirable work during the coronavirus pandemic.

10. Shahid Khan (Fulham)

Fulham spent far too much money the last time they were promoted to the Premier League but it seems Khan learned his lesson this time around - albeit it appears it will end in relegation. He's stuck with Scott Parker, though, and, generally, appears to run the club well.

9. Guochuan Lai (West Brom)

They didn’t invest too much on their return to the Premier League and their sacking of Slaven Bilic was questioned. If Sam Allardyce can keep up, though, their decision will be justified.

8. Gao Jisheng (Southampton)

Jisheng deserves praise for his refusal to sack Ralph Hassenhuttl for losing 9-0 TWICE in recent years. They seem to be a really well-run club despite their recent run and have invested adequately.

7. Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Manchester City)

When we did this list back in September, we put the City owner in second. While the club were the first to officially withdraw from the Super League, they should have stood firm and not joined in the first place. Although they have pumped a lot of money into the club and have been accused of buying the Premier League, they have done a lot of work around the entire club and community. Their work hasn't all been ruined but, their decision to sign up to the ESL has knocked them down a few places.

6. Andrea Radrizzani (Leeds)

Radrizzani has helped turn a bit of a circus club into a Premier League side who appear set to be regulars in the top-flight in the coming years. To attract Marcelo Bielsa to the Championship and keep him at Elland Road is a masterstroke.

5. Farhad Moshiri (Everton)

The appointment of Carlo Ancelotti and the brilliant recruitment sees Moshiri high up this list. Oh, and there’s the brand spanking new stadium on Liverpool docks to come. The statement Everton put out regarding the European Super League was also fantastic.

4. Tony Bloom (Brighton and Hove Albion)

A new stadium and a side playing very attractive football. You can’t argue with his investment and appointment of Graham Potter.

3. Nassef Sawiri and Wes Edens (Aston Villa)

Villa have spent heavily since being promoted to the Premier League and it’s paid off this season. They’re a big club and are now very well run.

2. Guo Guangchang (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

The owners have guided Wolves from League One to the Premier League, stuck with Nuno Espirito Santo and have invested fairly. They will be looking to bounce back into European contention next season.

1. The Srivaddhanaprabha family (Leicester City)

They care about their fans, invest money, incredible recruitment, appoint Brenden Rodgers, challenge for the Champions League. Superb.

