Schalke were relegated from the Bundesliga on Tuesday evening.

The German club's fate was sealed after they lost 1-0 to Arminia Bielefeld.

Fabien Klos scored the only goal of the game and Malick Thiaw was sent off in what was a dismal night for Die Königsblauen.

Schalke fans were furious with their side after their relegation from the Bundesliga was confirmed.

According to local police, per ESPN, 500-600 fans were waiting for the team at the Veltins Arena.

When the players left the bus they were attacked and pelted with eggs.

But there's more. Archie Rhind-Tutt, a reporter for ESPN, has claimed that some players were chased away by the angry supporters.

A clip has emerged which appears to show a couple of Schalke players running away from the angry mob.

One of those fleeing appears to be Mark Uth who, according to Rhind-Tutt, was called a 'son of a b****' in the video.

Incredible. Schalke have now condemned the fans involved in a statement.

"There was a brief exchange between the players and some groups of fans after returning from Bielefeld in the early hours of Wednesday morning," their statement started.

"During the course of the encounter, some currently unidentified individuals overstepped boundaries that are non-negotiable for FC Schalke 04.

"Despite the understandable frustration and anger with our relegation to the Bundesliga 2, the club can never accept the physical endangerment of our players and staff. That is exactly what occurred during last night’s confrontation. The club strongly condemns this behaviour and stands behind our staff.

"An investigation into the incident is already underway. FC Schalke 04 will give no further comment on this matter until things are cleared up."

