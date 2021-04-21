There is a reason Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is considered the best pound-for-pound boxer on the planet right now.

The Mexican is one of the most brutally skilful fighters to emerge in a generation showing time and time again just how talented he is.

He is lost just once over the course of a long a career, boasting a record that includes 55 wins and two draws.

He has fought across a number of different weight categories and has never at any time looked out of place.

He is supreme athlete who has built his entirely life around around becoming an absolute boxing machine.

Now, Canelo is preparing for the tricky prospect of Britain's Billy Joe Saunders in his next fight.

Despite the Brit's perfect professional record, Canelo goes into the bout as favourite but will need to be careful not to slip up on a potential banana skin.

Saunders, on the other hand, will be quietly hoping that Canelo underestimates him as you can bet he won't want to join the long list of foes that the Mexican has conquered.

Along the way, Canelo has landed some truly monstrous KO's so, with the Saunders fight on the horizon, we thought we'd take a look at his top five.

You can watch five of his biggest blows in the video below:

Scintillating stuff from Canelo.

The way Amir Khan was thrown to the canvas has to be a particular highlight, with Canelo landing a vicious right hook that blew the light right out of Khan's eyes.

His rib shot on Alfredo Angulo is another terrifying example of his power and skill, rendering Angulo almost motionless with a powerful strike flush to the midriff.

The simple fact of the matter is this: when Canelo is in the mood, there isn't much that can stand in his way.

In what is considered Alvarez' top KO in the video above, poor James Kirkland was rendered unconscious long before his body ever hit the canvas by a cold-blooded as he sought refuge against the ropes.

This though, is just a small insight into what a man who has no less than 37 KO's to his name is capable of.

Long story short, if Canelo lands, it's guaranteed to hurt.

Good luck Billy Joe, you're going to need it.

News Now - Sport News