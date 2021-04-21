European Super League: English club withdrawal a win for football fans

Just two days after news of the European Super League emerged, the plans have collapsed following major backlash from both fans and professionals alike.

The proposed competition was created to rival the Champions League – playing midweek games between 12 of the world's most 'elite' clubs. Half a dozen English sides, known as 'The Big Six', were to become founding members of the Super League, alongside AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid.

This in turn would have led to each team's female counterparts starting up a similar tournament. The respective women's clubs were involved in the plans to branch out and form the elitist competition.

Less than 48 hours after the initial bombshell was dropped, all clubs have retreated from their involvement in the new controversial league.

What happened to the European Super League plans?

Millions of fans took immediate action against the idea of the European Super League. Social media boycotts were instantly put in place, protests were held outside respective grounds and a number of loyal support groups removed their direct affiliation with the clubs.

The backlash was ongoing and relentless. Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville continuously voiced their disproval on Sky Sports and the likes of Gary Lineker made it clear that he would not be involved in the Super League if it went ahead.

On the women's side, 2019 Ballon d'Or winner and five-time Champions League winner Ada Hegerberg slammed the "greed" of the idea. The Norwegian icon was joined by other greats of the game, both past and present, in taking a stand against the proposed Super League.

How did the fans have a say in the outcome?

The usual rivalry between football fans was put on hiatus once the news of the European Super League reared its head. Torches and pitchforks were instead aimed at the owners of the clubs involved, rather than at each other.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs supporters came together to boycott the Super League movement. Soon enough, each Premier League side released individual statements to confirm their withdrawal from the plans.

Both men's and women's fans worked together to put a stop to what many had identified as a "disgusting" turn of events. Indeed, the idea of 'fans vs money' has now become the slogan of the boycotting of the Super League and in this instance, fans can hold their heads high and say that they won.

News Now - Sport News