Ed Woodward resigned from his role as executive vice chairman of Manchester United on Tuesday evening.

The 49-year-old was left stunned by backlash from fans after the Red Devils had agreed to join the European Super League.

Every single member of the Premier League's 'big six' has now officially withdrawn from the competition.

Woodward was one of the main backers of the highly controversial project and as such, he believed it would be impossible to remain in his position of power at United.

The Essex-born former accountant informed Joel Glazer - one of United's owners - of his desire to resign early on Tuesday.

Who could blame him, right? After all, he'd been one of the main men behind a mistake that might just be the biggest in the long history of football.

But amazingly, Glazer still believed that he was the right man for the job.

As reported by The Times, the American tried to convince Woodward to change his mind over resigning, despite the chaos unfolding all around them.

Even Woodward realised he had to go. The 49-year-old reportedly told his friends that trying to establish the European Super League was one of the biggest mistakes of his career and that he regrets it - as he should.

Woodward will not leave United until the end of the year and during his final months with the Red Devils, the Englishman will try and repair the damaged relationships the club now have with the other 14 teams in the Premier League.

That's going to be easier said than done, as the teams outside of the 'big six' will not be in the mood to forgive those who joined the European Super League for quite some time.

According to Sky Sports, the other 14 clubs are currently "divided" on whether those who attempted the breakaway should be punished for their actions.

Some believe they have clearly broken the rules and therefore must pay what they have done, while others believe punishments such as points deductions would harm the wrong people - the players, managers and fans of the clubs.

Could ESL collapse be the end of FSG and the Glazers? Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Sadly, the issues surrounding the infamous European Super League are going to be making headlines for a while.

