Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: What will the fight purse be?

Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury looks set to be one of the biggest money-spinning fights in the history of boxing.

Talks over a unification heavyweight title showdown have been taking place for years as it appears the bout edging ever closer to being officially announced.

Several offers have been put on the table for both fighters, with discussions of the fight taking place in the likes of Wembley in London and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum confirmed that ‘The Battle of Britain’ will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with three dates being taken into consideration; 24th July, 31st July and 7th August.

This will be disappointing to the majority of boxing fans in the UK, who would have loved to see the seismic title showdown take place on the British Isles. But nevertheless, it is still a hugely anticipated fight that will be a must-watch.

With Joshua currently holding the WBA (Super), IBF and WBO belts and Fury possessing the prestigious WBC and The Ring magazine titles, it will be a winner-takes-all match in a true clash of the titans.

Fury hasn’t stepped in the ring since destroying Deontay Wilder in seven rounds to become a two-time world champion back in February 2020, while Joshua fought as recently as December 2020 as he took out IBF mandatory challenge Kubrat Pulev.

Fight purse

Both fighters are expected to take a 50-50 split in the first bout. If there is a rematch, it will work out as 60-40 with the winner taking home the majority of the prize money.

Arum told Barbershop Conversations that his client and Joshua will pocket close to $100 million (£73.1 million) in what he described as “the biggest fight that people want to see.”

Whatever happens in the fight, it will be money well spent and fans will finally be getting the match they've been crying out for.

