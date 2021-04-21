Tottenham's next manager: Spurs make contact over Julian Nagelsmann

Football Insider has revealed that Tottenham have reached out to Julian Nagelsmann about the vacant manager's position at the club.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann?

It is understood that Nagelsmann is Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's first-choice option to replace Jose Mourinho, who was shown the exit door on Monday morning after 17 months in charge.

The north London club have made contact with the RB Leipzig coach via a third party to gauge his interest in taking over the manager's role at Spurs.

Why is Nagelsmann Spurs' preferred candidate?

Nagelsmann is arguably the most exciting, young manager in the game at the moment. At the age of 33, he has already flourished at two sides in the Bundesliga.

Having been appointed Hoffenheim manager in 2016, he led the team to a fourth-placed finish in his first full season at the helm, which saw the club secure a Champions League place for the first time in their history.

In 2019, he moved to Leipzig, and has made a major impact there as well. In his maiden campaign, he steered the side to a Champions League semi-final, and this year they are set to finish as runners-up in the league to Bayern Munich.

Are other clubs interested in Nagelsmann?

The German manager still has two years left on his contract at Leipzig, but this has not stopped speculation regarding his future.

He has been linked with the Bayern job, with Hansi Flick confirming that he would like to leave the club at the end of the season. Flick has been heavily linked with the Germany national team manager's role in recent weeks - Joachim Low is set to step down following this summer's Euros.

This suggests that Spurs will have a fight on their hands to get their man in the coming weeks.

What will Nagelsmann do?

It seems that Nagelsmann has three choices available to him. He could stay at Leipzig, switch to Bayern, or move over to the Premier League to join Tottenham.

Leipzig reportedly have no intention of releasing him from his contract as they want to keep him, but it appears that Nagelsmann has his heart set on moving to Bayern.

He supported the German champions growing up, indicating that coaching the team would be a dream scenario for him.

With this in mind, it looks as though Bayern are in pole position to get Nagelsmann in the summer, meaning that Spurs would have to turn their attention elsewhere in their search for a replacement for Mourinho.

