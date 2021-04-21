Premier League transfer news: Leeds want to sign wide forward this summer

Ryan Kent has snubbed Leeds United but the club are keen to sign a versatile wide forward this summer.

What's the latest?

It has previously been reported that Marcelo Bielsa's side were looking to bring the Rangers star to Elland Road this summer.

However, Football Insider has revealed that Kent has a desire to remain at Steven Gerrard's side for at least another year, which means Leeds will need to look elsewhere.

Director of football Victor Orta will now pursue other players, but a versatile wide forward is said to be high on Leeds' transfer agenda this summer.

Leeds could even bring in two attacking signings, even if Jack Harrison signs on a permanent deal from Manchester City.

Why do Leeds need a wide forward?

Helder Costa initially joined Leeds on loan when the club were in the Championship and the move was subsequently made permanent.

However, the one-cap international has struggled to adapt to life in the English top-flight and has converted just three goals across 22 appearances this season, earning a WhoScored rating of 6.33.

Leeds may also need to find a replacement for Pablo Hernandez, who has recently just turned 36.

The Spaniard has been a magnificent servant to the club - he's made 173 appearances for Leeds.

But since the club's promotion to the Premier League and the acquisition of Raphinha, Hernandez has only played 336 minutes of football.

It seems Orta will need to replace both players in the next transfer window.

What about Jack Harrison?

The Manchester City loanee has featured prominently under Bielsa this season and made 30 appearances across all competitions, according to WhoScored.

During his time on the pitch, Harrison has contributed with 13 goal involvements and has been Bielsa's go-to left winger.

However, one stumbling block that Leeds currently face is that his loan spell is set to expire at the end of the season.

He could return to City in the summer, with one year left on his deal, or push for a move to Leeds where he's made for a name for himself.

But nothing appears set in stone just yet and considering Leeds were already looking at Kent, perhaps Bielsa isn't convinced he's a long-term option at Premier League level anyway.

Who should Leeds target after missing out on Ryan Kent?

Bielsa physically demands a lot from his team and an energetic player who's comfortable with the ball at his feet is a necessity in this side. Therefore, Ademola Lookman would be a great signing for the club.

The RB Leipzig loanee has been a stand-out performer for Fulham this season, which is reflected in his average WhoScored rating. For his performances this campaign, Lookman has the joint-highest score in the squad with 7.00 alongside André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Lookman completes an average of 2.6 dribbles per game, which is the fifth-highest out of the entirety of the Premier League, and also boasts eight goal contributions for the relegation-threatened Cottagers.

Lookman's deal at the German side is set to expire in June 2024 but it remains to be seen if he truly fits into the picture in Leipzig. If not, he may well be available this summer.

