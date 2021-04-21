Ed Woodward resigns: Who should Man United appoint as chief-executive?

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst has claimed that ex-Manchester United man Edwin van der Sar would be the ideal replacement for Ed Woodward.

What's the latest on Woodward?

Following the controversy surrounding the European Super League, it was announced that Woodward would be stepping down from his role as executive vice-chairman of the club at the end of 2021.

On the United website, Woodward stated how proud he was to have served the club since 2005, and co-chairman Joel Glazer went on record to thank him for his "tireless work and dedication".

Now, United look towards the future and reporter Luckhurst believes that he has identified the perfect replacement.

Relive the incredible moment Ed Woodward's resignation was announced live on The Football Terrace...

What did Luckhurst say?

The chief Red Devils writer for the Manchester Evening News has stated that former United goalkeeper Van der Sar should be the successor to Woodward.

"With Woodward going, the ideal choice to replace him is Edwin van der Sar," the journalist shared on Twitter.

"Experienced football figure, eminently qualified (did a masters degree in sports and brand management), chief executive at a great European club, appreciate paying fans, played for Manchester United and objective."



What is Van der Sar's previous experience?

Aside from the fact that Van der Sar is adored in Manchester and featured on 266 occasions for United, he has also developed relevant business experience in his homeland.

Following retirement, the ex-goalkeeper has worked behind the scenes at his former club Ajax and is now the club's chief executive.

Van der Sar has overseen the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt come through at the Dutch club and went on to sell the pair for a combined £154.35m.

The Sun has previously reported that the Red Devils were hopeful of luring their former player to the club in a director of football capacity. However, Van de Sar opted to sign a four-year extension with the Amsterdam side.

Would he be a good fit at United?

Following the ESL debacle, it could be argued that fans from the top-six clubs feel more disconnected from their beloved teams than ever before.

Therefore, by bringing a former Red Devil into the boardroom, this might be something that will get the fans back on side.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Manchester United won? 20 21 22 19

In addition to this, Van der Sar isn't just a former player. He's proven himself to be a sound businessman who is capable of negotiating big-money fees.

If United want to take a step in the right direction following a disastrous few days, they need to start drawing up plans to get the Dutchman in the building.

News Now - Sport News