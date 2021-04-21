How many long does it take to complete Resident Evil 8?

Fans of the famous Resident Evil franchise are waiting for the release of its latest game Resident Evil Village (Resident Evil 8).

The upcoming survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. It is believed that it is most likely situated in a mountainous region of Romania.

Since its reveal, Capcom has made it clear that the main playable character in the upcoming Resident Evil 8 is none other than Ethan Winters, the protagonist of Resident Evil 7.

Before its release, Capcom will release an entirely new multiplayer game which is linked called Resident Evil Re:Verse and another beta version. Unlike Village which was closed and required registration to compete, this one will be available to everyone.

What is the release date for the latest Resident Evil?

The game is receiving a lot of excitement and don’t have long to wait as it is coming out on May 7th 2021.

The game has been confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and Capcom finally confirmed that the game will also come to PS4 and Xbox One. They have already released glimpses of the game via trailers, and one of them can be seen here.

How many hours does it take to complete Resident Evil 8?

The franchise is known for having complex gameplay and normally takes quite a while to complete. The remastered Resident Evil takes between 25-30 hours, depending on your skill in the game.

However, similar to Resident Evil 7, Village will roughly take around 8-10 hours to complete.

While there is huge excitement building around the latest edition of the franchise, time will tell whether it is worth the wait and how it ranks compared to others down the years.

