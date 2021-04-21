Manchester United owner Joel Glazer has just released a statement on the club's withdrawal from the controversial European Super League.

United fans were repulsed by the club's minimalist explanation for their withdrawal from the competition on Tuesday night, following in the footsteps of other top Premier League clubs.

However, Glazer has now taken the lead of Liverpool's owners by speaking out with an open letter to the Old Trafford faithful on Wednesday afternoon.

Joel Glazer's open letter to the fans

Per the club's official website, the statement goes as follows: "To all Manchester United supporters,

"Over the past few days, we have all witnessed the great passion which football generates, and the deep loyalty our fans have for this great club.

"You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right.

"Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction.

"We continue to believe that European football needs to become more sustainable throughout the pyramid for the long-term. However, we fully accept that the Super League was not the right way to go about it.

"In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions –promotion, relegation, the pyramid – and for that we are sorry.

"This is the world’s greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days. It is important for us to put that right.

"Manchester United has a rich heritage and we recognise our responsibility to live up to its great traditions and values.

"The pandemic has thrown up so many unique challenges and we are proud of the way Manchester United and its fans from Manchester and around the world have reacted to the enormous pressures during this period.

"We also realise that we need to better communicate with you, our fans, because you will always be at the heart of the club.

"In the background, you can be sure that we will be taking the necessary steps to rebuild relationships with other stakeholders across the game, with a view to working together on solutions to the long-term challenges facing the football pyramid.

"Right now, our priority is to continue to support all of our teams as they push for the strongest possible finish to the season.

"In closing, I would like to recognise that it is your support which makes this club so great, and we thank you for that.

"With best regards,

"Joel Glazer."

The explanation that fans have waited for

United fans have now been given the explanation that they thoroughly deserve, even if we suspect that one open letter won't be enough to assuage their anger surrounding this week's fiasco.

The inception of the European Super League was widely received as an affront to football fans, highlighting the greed of the game's biggest owners at the expense of fair inclusion and competition.

However, whether or not supporters like the manner in which these millionaires have held their hands up, they can at least take stock of the fact that their voices have sparked this withdrawal.

Make no mistake, football belongs to the fans.

