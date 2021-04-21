Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has won the purse bid for Filip Hrgovic vs Michael Hunter, with the winner becoming Joshua's IBF mandatory challenger.

The British world heavyweight champion currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBO titles and is poised to face a list of mandatories which all depends on whether AJ can beat Tyson Fury in their unification bout.

Joshua will now head to Saudi Arabia on July 24 where he will take on "The Gypsy King" in the biggest fight in the history of British boxing, with a rematch set to be held at Wembley in the UK later this year.

If Joshua can successfully get past Fury twice, it's highly likely Hearn will almost certainly press for a rematch with WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte.

The Olympic gold medallist stopped his bitter rival in the seventh round back in December 2015 at The O2 Arena in London.

But "The Body Snatcher" wants to run it back with his former foe after avenging his shock defeat to Alexander Povetkin with an emphatic knockout in Gibraltar.

However, WBO mandatory Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world, also has Joshua firmly in his sights.

Usyk (18-0), a training partner of Vasyl Lomachenko, is widely considered to be one of the most naturally gifted fighters of his generation.

The 34-year-old is the former undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world with notable career wins over Hunter, Tony Bellew, and Murat Gassiev.

However, after unifying the belts at 200lbs, including wins over Mairis Briedis, Marco Huck, and Krzysztof Głowacki, he decided to move up in weight, beating Derek Chisora on his sophomore outing in October 2020.

There could be a slight complication though as his promoter Alexander Krassyuk revealed he is currently in talks to fight Joe Joyce for the WBO interim title.

Should Joyce win, there is a good chance that the #2-ranked WBO contender could earn a crack at his fellow countryman Joshua in another all-British domestic dust-up.

But before he starts to think about future fights, the Watford-born star must first get past Fury, which will be easier said than done.

