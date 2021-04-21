Daily Digest: Lou Englefield receives Top 10 mention at British LGBT Awards

In today's news: Lou Englefield receives honorary mention at British LGBT Awards, European Super League plans collapse and MCC Women to play first 100-ball match at Lord's.

Lou Englefield shortlisted for British LGBT Award

Lou Englefield, director of Pride Sports, has been named amongst the top ten recognised individuals contributing to LGBT+ visibility in the British LGBT Awards.

She has been shortlisted for the overall 'Outstanding Contribution to LGBT+ Life' award thanks to her hard work in promoting equality within sport.

Pride Sports is a campaign that strives to give LGBT+ individuals the opportunity to participate in organised sports. It also strives to tackle homophobia within sport by campaigning for change and educating those who require it.

Clubs withdraw from European Super League

Following intense backlash from fans, players and pundits, the majority of clubs involved in the proposed European Super League have withdrawn.

The Premier League's 'Big Six' – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs – were the first to pull their involvement from the controversial tournament. Each club has individually released statements to confirm their decision.

This in turn will mean that the women's equivalent of the European Super League will no longer go ahead.

MCC Women to play first 100-ball match at Lord's

After feeling the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, MCC Women's Cricket Day is finally set to return. The occasion will take place at Lord's on April 29th and the MCC players will be the first team to play a 100-ball match on the turf.

The event will also feature guest speakers and panellists, all gathering to help promote the game and help increased playing opportunities for women and girls. MCC President and former Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara and former England captain Clare Connor are just two famous faces to make their appearance on the day.

Team GB placed in Group E for Tokyo Olympics

Ahead of the much anticipated 2020 Olympics, the draw for the women's football contest has taken place and the groups have been decided.

Great Britain were placed in Group E and drawn against Japan, Canada and Chile. The four will compete against each other in the opening rounds of the competition.

Team GB will be spearheaded by interim England manager Hege Riise, who is still yet to finalise her squad. The Norwegian will be looking to take her side to never before seen Olympic glory.

Niamh Fahey scoops Championship POTM award

Liverpool captain and Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey has been named the Championship Player of the Month for March.

The Reds won two of their three fixtures last month and drew the other. Their victories came in the form of a narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and a morale-boosting 5-0 demolition of Coventry.

The skipper netted three times in the two Liverpool wins and both she and the team will be looking to build on their solid run of form as the April fixtures continue.

