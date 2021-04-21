Liverpool Transfer News: January target keen on Anfield move

Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car would be keen on a move to Liverpool if the club re-ignite their interest in him this summer, according to Le10Sport.

When did Liverpool previously show interest in Caleta-Car?

The Reds were linked with Caleta-Car back in January, as they looked to replace the injured trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Merseyside club reportedly offered Caleta-Car a move to the Premier League, but the 24-year-old turned them down, saying at the time: "I received an offer from Liverpool. It was an honour for me to know that such a club wanted me. We decided with the club that I was going to stay."

How did Liverpool respond?

Liverpool acted swiftly, and found an alternative option in Ozan Kabak. They agreed to sign the Turkish centre-back on loan from Schalke until the end of the season, and have an option to buy the player outright in the summer.

Kabak has made 12 appearances in total since joining in February, and has helped the side keep six clean sheets in those matches.

What is Caleta-Car's current stance?

It may seem that the ship has sailed on Caleta-Car's chances of joining Liverpool anytime soon.

However, it is understood that the player would welcome another approach for his services, and is hopeful that the opportunity for him to move to Anfield has merely been postponed rather than cancelled.

Marseille's sporting director Pablo Longoria has indicated that he would be willing to sell Caleta-Car, who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, if the French club receive a satisfactory offer for the 12-cap Croatia international.

Should Liverpool return for Caleta-Car?

At the start of 2021, Liverpool urgently required defensive reinforcements, as their backline was down to the bare bones. Now, their need for a centre-back is a less pressing matter.

Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip are all likely to return ahead of next season, whilst Nathaniel Phillips has come in and delivered a series of strong performances, as highlighted by his average match rating of 7.09 from WhoScored.

Kabak has also settled in nicely, enabling the team to keep clean sheets, meaning that Jurgen Klopp is set to have a variety of defensive options at his disposal in 2021/22.

The club have also been linked with Ibrahima Konate, suggesting that they have moved on from Caleta-Car.

If Caleta-Car really wanted to try his luck in the Premier League, he should have accepted Liverpool's offer in January. Reflecting on things a few months later, it seems that he has missed the boat on getting the chance to represent the six-time European Cup winners.

