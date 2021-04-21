Tennis: Viral video shows teenager Marta Kostyuk making impossible shot at Istanbul Cup

A video showing Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk making a remarkable recovery shot in her second-round tie at the Istanbul Cup has gone viral on Twitter.

Playing against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, Kostyuk can be seen sliding to reach a drop-shot and somehow squeezing the ball back over the net for a winner.

The commentator of the match appeared to be stunned, proclaiming that the shot “didn’t look makeable.”

Similarly, fans reacted to the video with nothing but praise for the teenager, with one account even suggesting that Kostyuk was the “female Djokovic”, who is known for his remarkable passing winners.

Still only 18-years-old, Kostyuk has made the third round of both the Australian Open and the US Open already in her career and seems destined to be a name for the future.

With fellow teenagers such as Coco Gauff also flying high at the top of the women’s game, there’s every chance that tennis’ next big rivalry may be about to emerge.

