Sheffield United's next manager: Alan Nixon reveals the Blades' 'main focus'

Journalist Alan Nixon has stated that Sheffield United are focused on bringing Slavisa Jokanovic to Bramall Lane.

What's the managerial situation at Sheffield United?

After taking the club from League One to the English top-flight, the Blades decided to part ways with Chris Wilder at the tail end of March, with the club sitting rock bottom of the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom was named as the interim manager until the end of the season but it's currently unclear as to who will take the reigns next year.

However, reporter Nixon has provided an important update on the Blades' managerial search.

What has Nixon revealed?

In response to a question sent to him by a Sheffield United fan that said, "any movement on blades manager Al?", Nixon shared the following.

"Big Slav the main focus now," the journalist shared to his followers.

According to The Sun journalist, former Fulham manager Jokanovic is the main target for the Yorkshire club.

How has Jokanovic performed in the past?

Following relegation to the Championship, Sheffield United will have one motive in mind and that's a return to the Premier League at the earliest opportunity.

Therefore, they need a manager who can guide the club back to the English top-flight and preferably somebody who has previously completed this mammoth task. Step forward Jokanovic.

The 52-year-old has managed to achieve promotion from the Championship with Watford and Fulham previously.

During the 2014/15 season, Jokanovic guided the Hornets to automatic promotion to the top tier. However, he was replaced prior to the start of the Premier League season by Quique Sanches Flores.

The Serbian manager later took over the Cottagers mid-way through the 2015/16 season and spent nearly three years with the west London club.

During his second season in the Championship, Jokanovic guided Fulham to the play-off semi-finals but lost to Reading over two legs. The following year, Fulham earned promotion to the Premier League, as the Cottagers beat Aston Villa in the play-off final.

Across Jokanovic's final two seasons in the Championship, he managed to record a win rate of 50.9%, according to Transfermakt.

In the English top-flight, Fulham struggled and only managed to record one victory under Jokanovic. He was dismissed in early November 2018.

Following his sacking, the Serbian returned to the dugout in the next campaign with Qatari side Al-Gharafa SC and his side are currently fourth in the nation's domestic league.

Is he the right man for the Blades?

The manager certainly has the ability to bring the Blades back to the Premier League based upon his previous success with the Cottagers.

Under Jokanovic, Fulham played attacking football on the front foot, which didn't translate well to the Premier League. However, after reaching the play-offs on two separate occasions, the manager clearly has a strong understanding of a difficult league.

However, one issue the Blades might face is the finances of bringing Jokanovic back to England. According to page 61 of The Sun, and reported by Sheffield United News, the manager earns £2.5m a year after tax.

The Blades may need to match or improve his current wage packet if Sheffield United are serious about luring him to Brammall Lane. That feels like big money for a Championship boss.

