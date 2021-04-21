Jose Mourinho sacked: Disagreement with Daniel Levy at Tottenham Hotspur

Duncan Castles has revealed that there was a disagreement between Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy just days before he was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager, while speaking on the latest edition of The Transfer Window Podcast.

What happened?

Reporting on the events that lead to the Portuguese being sacked from his third Premier League job in a row, Castles said that Mourinho had informed Levy that he intended to rest players ahead of today's game with Southampton.

Levy, however, had other ideas.

"Ahead of that game, he'd talked to Daniel Levy and he'd explained that he intended to rest two or three players - of his most used players - for the Premier League game against Southampton tomorrow night in order to get the team in the best possible condition for the League Cup final," said Castles from the 45:36 mark onwards.

"My information is that Levy had told him 'no, I want you to play the strongest team possible against Southampton because league position is more important to us than winning that cup'."

Was this the straw that broke the camel's back?

While there have been reports that Mourinho had been under pressure for months prior to his eventual dismissal, Castles did suggest that - had this conversation not have happened - there was a feeling that Levy would have found something else to disagree on.

"Now, the people close to Mourinho think that was more a form of provocation from Levy that he'd decided to change manager," he continued from the 46:14 mark.

"The people close to Mourinho think that if he hadn't have said that, Levy would have used something else," he added from 46:51.

How will fans take this?

It's hard to argue that Mourinho was particularly popular amongst the Spurs support but, given the recent developments of the botched attempts to form part of the European Super League, #LevyOut has been trending on Twitter.

So, the fact he was seemingly ready to put league position above winning a trophy - albeit not quite a major one - may not please fans.

Clearly, qualifying for Europe brings its own financial reward but perhaps it could be argued that appointing the 58-year-old was largely appointing a pointless exercise if you don't then allow him to win something, considering his record as a serial winner.

The Independent recently suggested that Spurs would have to pay £15m to sack him too, making this largely an expensive waste of time.

