European Super League: Quiz on Liverpool's success

Liverpool's decision to join the European Super League has sparked quite the reaction.

A club built in the image of Bill Shankly, a man who spoke of the importance of his team playing for the city and their supporters, the fact they could have been playing in what looked to be closed shop seemed like a huge departure from their roots.

With fan groups calling for their flags and banners to be removed from The Kop and James Milner speaking against the idea of a move to the new competition, owner John W. Henry had to come out and apologise after the initial proposal failed to truly get off the ground.

Clearly, Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in world football but the whole grotesque affair has got us at GIVEMESPORT thinking.

Just how well do you know your club's success? How many FA Cups have they won? How many times have they won the Second Division?

Take the test below to find out!

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

