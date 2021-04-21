Angel Di Maria has magic in his football boots.

Say what you like about his Manchester United spell and the quality of French football, but there's no denying that the Paris Saint-Germain star is one of the world's best playmakers on his day.

Besides, there have been plenty of matches where you could argue that the former Real Madrid star has been more important to the French champions than Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG vs Angers

And although PSG weren't exactly depending on Di Maria during their Coupe de France clash with Angers on Wednesday night, he certainly put on a show for his teammates regardless.

With Mauricio Pochettino's men leading 3-0 courtesy of Mauro Icardi, Neymar and Vincent Manceau's own goal, Di Maria decided to turn on the style with an outrageous rabona assist.

Showing gorgeous footwork in the penalty area, Di Maria created so much space for himself that finding Icardi with a pass across the six-yard box looked to be something of a formality.

Di Maria's rabona assist

But almost as though he was deliberately rubbing salt into Angers wounds, the Argentine magician decided to pull off a stunning rabona that Icardi capped off by tapping into the open net.

It might not be Erik Lamela scoring with one in the north London derby, but it's pure footballing sauce nonetheless, so be sure to check out Di Maria's fantastic piece of skill down below:

There's just something about how unnecessary it was for Di Maria to whip out a rabona that makes it beautifully nonchalant.

PSG progress in the Coupe De France

If anything, Di Maria had done the hard part by baffling the Angers defence with his fleet feet and even a poorly-placed pass on his right foot would surely have been gobbled up by Icardi.

After all, the former Inter Milan striker helped himself to a hat-trick with another goal for his collection in stoppage time, duly firing PSG into the Coupe de France semi-finals with a 5-0 victory.

Passionate Fan RANT - WE MUST TAKE ACTION (Football Terrace)

PSG face Ligue 1 battle

And although the joke goes that PSG essentially hoover up trophies in France, winning the nation's premier cup competition might be more important than ever given the situation in Ligue 1.

As much as Di Maria's sumptuous assist might indicate that they're running away with things domestically, the Parisians are actually running the risk of relinquishing their league title to Lille.

Trailing the 2011 champions by one point with five games to play, Pochettino might need a moment of inspiration to turn the tide and Di Maria could well be the player to provide that magic.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Manchester United won? 20 21 22 19

News Now - Sport News