West Ham boss David Moyes keen on Fabianski replacement

West Ham are set to look for a new goalkeeper this summer to replace Lukasz Fabianski, according to the Express & Star.

What's the latest on Fabianski's future?

The Polish shot-stopper, who has played 95 times in his three years at West Ham, only extended his contract last month, which will keep him at the club until 2022.

However, it seems that manager David Moyes is not completely convinced by the goalkeeper, and is ready to look for alternative options in the upcoming transfer window.

How has Fabianski performed this season?

Fabianski has been the team's first-choice goalkeeper this season, missing only two league games due to injuries.

In his 30 top-flight appearances, he has kept nine clean sheets and made 82 saves for the Hammers.

These performances have helped West Ham move into Champions League contention, with the team only outside the top four on goal difference at the moment.

Why does Moyes want to replace him?

It appears that Fabianski's age has potentially played a part in Moyes wanting to find a new no. 1. He recently turned 36, signalling that he may be coming towards the end of his career.

West Ham's issues with conceding a high number of goals lately could also be a factor. The Irons have shipped 10 goals in their last four Premier League matches, and their defensive frailties could ultimately cost them a Champions League berth.

Fabianski has only made one error leading directly to a goal in 2020/21, indicating that he has not done a lot wrong. Nevertheless, with the ball finding its way into his net so regularly right now, he must take his share of the blame.

Who's in line to replace Fabianski?

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been in fine form this season, and has been linked with a move to the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old has made 119 saves in the league this term - only Leeds' Illan Meslier (121) has made more. He also has the edge in save percentage over Fabianski (69.6% to 67.5%).

Baggies boss Sam Allardyce has said that the Midlands club will do their best to keep hold of Johnstone.

But with the side seemingly set to drop down to the Championship, it appears likely that they will struggle to hang onto Johnstone, who was called up to the England squad for the first time in March.

This would leave the door open for West Ham to make their move to tempt the highly-rated goalkeeper down to the capital.

The east London club have reportedly been keeping tabs on Meslier as well, suggesting that Moyes has multiple candidates to pick from to replace Fabianski.

