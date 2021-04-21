European Super League: Quiz on Manchester City's success

Considering Manchester City are one of the clubs who have enjoyed the nature of Premier League competition in that their 2008 takeover provided them with the funds to climb into the elite, the fact they joined the European Super League looked strange.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola then spoke out against the idea as the likes of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher reacted negatively to its inception.

For City, a club who are almost unrecognisable to the one who were taken over in the late 2000s, to see them heading towards what appeared to be a closed shop had supporters leaving messages outside of the Etihad Stadium in protest.

It must be said, however, they were also the first to pull out during Tuesday's evening dramatic events.

The whole thing has got us at GIVEMESPORT thinking.

Just how elite are your club? How many league titles have Manchester City won? How many Second Divisions?

To that end, we've made a quiz. How well do you know Manchester City's previous successes?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 How many league titles have Man City won? 5 3 4 6

