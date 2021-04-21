A European Super League and a Carabao Cup final dovetailing their week, Manchester City could be forgiven for being a little distracted as they headed to Villa Park on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola stressed all the same that the Premier League is still "the most important" competition - and his side needed just 11 points to win it ahead of kick-off.

Yet City couldn't have got off to a worse start.

And when we say start, we mean start - 21 seconds on the clock, kind of start.

John Stones completely lost it and slipped allowing Ollie Watkins in, with John McGinn waiting 12 yards out.

City were completely undone by a long ball from Tyrone Mings and Villa were off to a flyer.

Moments later, it could have been two as Stones lost his nerve in the box again, only for Ederson to recover.

More to follow...



This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.



GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).



GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.a

News Now - Sport News