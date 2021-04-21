Leeds United's recruitment since the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa in 2018 has varied from the sublime to the ridiculous as they desperately searched for the right balance in their squad to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Whilst the likes of Lewis Baker, Jamal Blackman and Izzy Brown all failed to make any sort of impression during their respective loan spells with the Whites, the decision to draft in Jack Harrison from Manchester City turned out to be a superb decision.

Although the winger was unable to prevent his side from suffering defeat in the play-offs during the 2018/19 campaign, he played a major role in the club's title-winning season last year as he started 45 of their 46 Championship matches.

Having since taken his game to new levels by reaching double figures in terms of goal contributions in the Premier League for the Whites, it will be intriguing to see whether Harrison is signed on a permanent deal by Leeds after his loan spell expires next month.

Bielsa's fantastic pedigree as a coach has allowed Leeds to attract the likes of Raphinha and Diego Llorente who have both had a positive impact in the top-flight in recent months.

With the Whites facing another year in the Premier League, it will be intriguing to see whether they can reach new heights next season by securing the services of some more quality operators during the upcoming transfer window.

Here, we take a look at 15 current members of Leeds' squad and ask you to match up the player with the club that they were signed from.

Can you get full marks on this Whites quiz?

Get involved below and share your scores with fellow Leeds fans!

