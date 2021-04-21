Liverpool European Super League: Jurgen Klopp angry with FSG

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's future is far from certain, according to Football Insider.

Why?

They claim his relationship with the club's FSG ownership is in need of urgent repair after the botched attempts to launch a European Super League showed just how out of touch the American-based group are with the supporters.

Indeed, they reportedly face a huge task in getting Klopp back on board after he felt he was hung out to dry by having to front up on live television less than a day after the plans were announced ahead of a crucial game with Leeds United.

What did Klopp say?

While the 53-year-old didn't go quite as far in his denouncing of such a project as he did when speaking to Kicker (via the Liverpool Echo) in 2019, he did keep stressing the fact that he and his players had nothing to do with it.

"I hope this Super League will never happen," he said.

"With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League.

"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams.

"Of course, it is [financially] important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years?

Have there been other reports of Klopp feeling angry?

The Athletic also claimed yesterday that Klopp was seeking urgent discussions with the club's ownership after he was left 'furious' by the developments.

While he had stressed the fact that he wouldn't resign, there does appear to be a negative feeling behind the scenes at Anfield, potentially for the first real time during Klopp's reign. Considering just how highly the set-up was praised as he worked to restore former glories on Merseyside, this looks to be a marked change in the atmosphere.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

Playing Devil's Advocate, who could replace Klopp?

Though the situation at the time was of course different, GIVEMESPORT have previously been told that Liverpool WOULD turn to Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard if Klopp were to leave.

What has John W. Henry said about the failed European Super League?

After the collapse of the project (at least in its initial form), the Liverpool owner posted a message on the club's official website in which he apologised to Klopp, as well as the fanbase as a whole.

"I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud," it read.

"They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day."

Now, their biggest task has been laid bare after the embarrassing climb down. FSG have to get Klopp back on side. As Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports on Monday Night Football, fans could 'run' the owners out of the club 'in a week' should he depart.

Read more: European Super League: Everything you need to know

News Now - Sport News