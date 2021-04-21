Rangers transfer exclusive: Ryan Kent hope emerges in Leeds United blow

Perhaps the only negative thing about Rangers' rampant success this season is the increased attention a lot of Steven Gerrard's stars have come under.

Indeed, the manager himself has been touted for an emotional move down to Liverpool were Jurgen Klopp to leave this summer, while GIVEMESPORT also understand the likes of Borna Barisic and Alfredo Morelos are attracting interest from both the Premier League and teams in Europe respectively.

Ryan Kent, of course is another.

What is the latest news regarding Ryan Kent?

Over the course of the weekend, The Sun claimed Leeds United were once again keen on a £15m move for the 24-year-old, having seen their £10m offer snubbed in August 2020.

GIVEMESPORT can reveal that - while the Premier League side are interested - there is genuine hope behind the scenes at Ibrox that Kent will stay.

The Scottish champions' imminent return to Champions League action, as well as the potential to build a period of sustained success given the problems endured at Celtic, is increasingly feeling like it will be enough to convince the player to stay.

There may come a time in the future when Kent will feel it is right to depart but, for now, top brass at Rangers have a feeling that they will manage to keep him.

What has Steven Gerrard said about Kent?

Speaking back in November, Gerrard backed Kent to take his game to another level and revealed he could become as good a player as he allows himself to be through hard work.

"As good as he wants," he said when asked about what level Kent could get to by the Glasgow Evening Times.

"Ryan has all the tools and the ability and talent to go on improving and get to a different level, without a doubt.

“People judge Ryan on goals and assists and, of course, we do to a certain degree but we also judge him on his application on a daily basis. He’s in magnificent shape. He trains extremely hard in the gym and on the training pitch."

What is his contractual status?

Luckily for Rangers, Kent still has two years to go on his deal, so they would appear to be in a strong position if any interest emerges.

Having knocked back an approach from Leeds last summer, the indications are that they are in a position to do so again despite the Premier League side's success this season.

