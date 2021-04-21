Tottenham manager news: Rui Vitoria considered as Jose Mourinho replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Rui Vitoria as a managerial replacement for Jose Mourinho, according to Duncan Castles.

Who is he?

The 51-year-old won seven major trophies while in charge of Portuguese giants Benfica between 2015 and 2019 before moving to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr FC in 2019, a position he left in December 2020 by mutual consent.

Prior to leaving his role in Saudi Arabia, his team had picked up only eight points in ten games though he did win the Saudi Professional League during his first few months in charge.

In the Portuguese capital, he won every major domestic trophy at least once before he was sacked in January 2019.

What did Castles say?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Transfer Window Podcast, the journalist revealed that an approach had been made through intermediaries.

"Another name that I've heard that there is an interest in is Rui Vitoria, former Benfica coach who won a couple of Portuguese titles and is quite highly-rated by his peers," he said from the 57:38 mark onwards.

"I believe there has been a question put in by intermediaries as to whether Vitoria would be interested in the job."

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

What is his managerial style?

According to Transfermarkt data, Vitoria prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation - the system most commonly used by Mourinho in the Premier League this season (via WhoScored) - but did speak of his respect for Napoli's 'attacking' style in which they 'press for much of the game, keep the defence high' (via Football Italia in September 2016).

Portuguese football website PortuGOAL also included him in their list of 'creative and in-demand managers' from their game in an article earlier this year.

Considering the fact Daniel Levy is reportedly seeking an attack-minded manager - amid suggestions that Mourinho's approach was increasingly out of date at times this season - perhaps Vitoria would fit that bill.

While they do appear to favour the same tactical set-up, Vitoria's praise for a more front-foot approach may suggest he's more in tune with Levy's thinking.

Who else has been linked?

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez were all touted as potential targets by The Guardian recently.

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has also been linked, along with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

For now, Ryan Mason will take charge until the end of the season with the help of Chris Powell as Levy presumably hopes for a new manager bounce with the Carabao Cup final to come.

