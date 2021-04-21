Jorge Masvidal is focused on beating UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal faces Usman in a rematch in the main event of UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The pair first fought in September 2020, with Masvidal taking the fight on short notice, and "Gamebred" has made no secret of his desire to make amends.

It seems Masvidal, who trains with former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, is keen to make the most of his opportunity on the big stage at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“First time I fought Kamaru, he hugged me as hard as he could like we were at prom and tried to rub his feet with mine which was awkward and weird,” Masvidal said to UFC Countdown. “The fight didn’t go as expected because I didn’t work on my tap dancing enough.”

Asked who will win the top of the bill, undisputed welterweight title fight, Masvidal is feeling pretty confident about his prospects.

"All that c*** he's saying... nobody believed you before the fight, definitely nobody's believing you now 'coz [sic] when you had the chance

"There's no way in hell somebody that takes a fight with me on six days' notice, I'm gonna let them walk out of there... conscious.

"I definitely learnt things in the first fight that will help me in the rematch. The first thing being he hits not hard at all. He's one of the softest hitters I've ever been in front of, period."

Usman fought conservatively to beat Masvidal in their first fight over half a year ago and largely refused to stand and bang with the heavy-handed "BMF" champion. Usman joined forces with coach Trevor Wittman, who also trains the likes of Justin Gaethje and Rose Namajunas ahead of his fight with his former teammate Gilbert Burns.

He said Wittman has helped him to work on his striking defense and offense, making him a more well-rounded mixed martial artist.

