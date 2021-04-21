Arsenal already in talks over summer transfer

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks with Mat Ryan to turn his loan move into a permanent transfer.

What's the latest with Mat Ryan?

Football Insider has reported that the Gunners are attempting to sign the Australian goalkeeper on a permanent basis.

Ryan joined Mikel Arteta's side on loan and this deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

However, the Gunners are reportedly in advanced talks with his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion regarding a long-term move.

According to one of Football Insider's sources, the discussions between the two clubs are progressing well and are expected to be finalised.

Ryan has apparently made quite the impression on Arsenal's coaching staff while acting as the understudy to the Gunners' go-to goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

How has Ryan performed this season?

The Aussie shot-stopper made eleven appearances for the Seagulls before making the switch to north London but his performances in an Albion shirt were less than impressive.

According to WhoScored, his average rating for Graham Potter's side was 6.12, which is the fourth-lowest out of the entirety of the squad.

Ryan swapped the south coast for London in January and the 29-year-old has gone onto make just two appearances for the Gunners.

However, he looked particularly impressive on his Arsenal debut. Despite losing 1-0 against Aston Villa, the 58-cap international managed to make seven saves for the Gunners.

Will Brighton sell Ryan?

The goalkeeper has made more appearances for Brighton than any other club in his career, with 123 outings in total. Between his maiden season in 2017/18 and the tail end of the 2019/20 campaign, Ryan only missed four Premier League games.

This emphasises how important Ryan has been to Brighton but now it seems like the team are going in a new direction.

Graham Potter axed Ryan from the squad against Fulham in December and gave Robert Sanchez the nod instead. Since then, Ryan hasn't played for the club.

Following the Seagulls' draw against the Cottagers, Sanchez has gone onto make 20 Premier League appearances and has emerged as Brighton's number one goalkeeper.

If Ryan were to return to the club he may struggle to secure minutes at the Amex. With his contract due to expire in 2022, it seems likely Brighton will look to cash in while they still can.

Do Arsenal need a new goalkeeper?

The goalkeeping department could potentially be a huge problem area for Mikel Arteta heading into the summer transfer window.

Arsenal's first-choice stopper Leno is reportedly open to an exit from the club in the summer, despite essentially being prioritised over Emiliano Martinez less than 12 months ago.

1 of 15 Francis Coquelin Villarreal Valencia Getafe Levante

If Leno departs and Ryan doesn't join permanently, Arsenal would be left with just two young goalkeepers who are yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

Bearing that in mind, it seems a deal for Ryan is actually pretty important heading into the summer, ensuring Arsenal will have at least one senior goalkeeper in their squad for next season.

News Now - Sport News