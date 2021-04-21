Tottenham began a new era on Wednesday night.

Ryan Mason became the youngest manager in Premier League history as the 29-year-old led his charges against Southampton. So quick has been the turnaround in north London that Jose Mourinho was still named as Head Coach on the official matchday programme.

The Portuguese might as well still have been in charge given the way Spurs started - before they eventually turned it around thanks to Gareth Bale and Heung-min Son.

Son stepped up from the spot to score his first ever Premier League penalty in the absence of Harry Kane.

True to the unassuming character we've all come to associate with the forward, he immediately encouraged his teammates to sit tight and hold out for their first league win in four games.

The South Korean is one of the Premier League's most endearing players and, let's face it, after the events in football of the last 72 hours, we could all do with a little more wholesomeness.

That said, while Son isn't exactly known for his extravagance, he does possess a very impressive car collection worth as estimated £1.5m, per The Sun.

The best of the bunch is his Ferrari LaFerrari. So elusive is the model that there were only 499 made in the world. To top it off, Spurs told him he had to have a black one - rather than La Scuderia's traditional red - so he wouldn't have a car in Arsenal colours. Brilliant.

It's also the most powerful street-legal supercar the Italian manufacturer has produced and does can race from 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds, but you're only allowed to buy one if you've previously owned a Ferrari. That's me out, then.

Son also boasts an Audi R8 Coupe, worth £112,520, which can reach 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds, as well as a Maserati SUV - that's worth £60,000, but it was given to him as a gift.

Finally, his collection is completed by a £31,000 Range Rover with numerous extras and a Bentley Continental GT with a 6L twin-turbocharged W12 engine that can hit 198mph.

You can see the best of his collection in the video below:

