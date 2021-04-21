Phil Foden is playing football from a different planet at Manchester City.

Fans always knew they had a special talent on their hands when Pep Guardiola remarkably claimed in 2019: "Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager."

However, even the proudest of footballing optimists couldn't have predicted that Foden would go on to become one of the biggest influences in Guardiola's line-up before his 21st birthday.

Foden's meteoric rise

The City boss might have been criticised at times for slowly phasing Foden into the starting XI, but boy has it paid off based on the England international's stunning displays in 2020/21.

It speaks volumes that Foden has managed to amass over 40 appearances this season in a City side that could feasibly win the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

And the quality that Foden brings to the City side couldn't have been clearer than in their Aston Villa clash on Wednesday night, which started in the worst possible way for the would-be champions.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

However, despite John McGinn finding the net after just 21 seconds, it didn't take long for the Citizens to remind everyone why they're one of the greatest teams in Premier League history.

Naturally, Foden levelled the scores on the back of a sumptuous team move, before Rodri fired City into the lead and John Stones' red card was essentially neutralised by Matty Cash's own dismissal.

But in amongst all that drama and a goal for the English starlet himself, there's good reason to think that both City and Foden's highlight at Villa Park actually came in the form of a first touch.

Foden's stunning touch

And while that might sound pretty underwhelming, this is Foden we're talking about and we'd go as far as saying that he channeled his inner Dennis Bergkamp with such a brilliant flash of control.

That's because Foden acted as though he had superglue on his boots by picking out a long pass from Kyle Walker that was launched so high that it might well have landed with snow on the top.

Just in case you think we're exaggerating, though, be sure to check out Foden's sumptuous show of control in the video down below:

If that was me, the ball would have ended up in Wales.

A shoo-in for Euro 2020?

No matter where Foden's career goes in the next ten years, one thing that can't be denied is that the youngster has bags of talent and he's more than justified Guardiola's dizzying praise this season.

Besides, despite England having tonnes of options in attacking midfield this summer, fans aren't just campaigning for Foden to feature in the Euro 2020 squad, but to be included in the starting XI.

And when he's whipping out first touches that Neymar would be proud of like it's absolutely nothing, then you can't help agreeing because Foden could be a match-winner for the Three Lions.

We shouldn't get too ahead of ourselves, don't get me wrong, but to deny Foden's world-class is just an exercise in ignoring the obvious.

