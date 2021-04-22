The wealth of Premier League owners has come under scrutiny on the back of the European Super League debacle.

Fans around the world condemned what looked to be a blatant cash grab from Europe's biggest clubs that threatened the future of the Champions League and Premier League as we know them.

However, the project fell apart within 48 hours as the owners of the 'big six' clubs decided to pull out of the competition, which also featured the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Premier League riches

But despite the European Super League bowing out for now, the mere threat of such a money-rich competition has opened a broader debate about whether or not the sport is losing its identity.

In other words, is the beautiful game that was founded by working-class communities over 100 years ago being sterilized and sanitized by the influx of cash?

That's an entire article in itself, but reason enough to encourage us to put the riches of the Premier League under the microscope to see exactly how much wealth we're talking about here.

And on the back of the European Super League debacle, the Express have compiled a fascinating ranking of all 20 Premier League owners by their net worth.

Premier League owners ranked by net worth

With all but three of the owners boasting fortunes over £1 billion, it's fair to say that the Premier League bigwigs aren't short in the cash department.

However, the order might not go as you'd expect with some of the 'big six' clubs actually featuring lower down the list, so be sure to check out how the owners compare and contrast down below:

Alan Pace (Burnley) - unconfirmed

19. Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Sheffield United) - £198 million

18. Andrea Radrizzani (Leeds United) - £450 million

17. Tony Bloom (Brighton & Hove Albion) - £1.3 billion

16. David Sullivan and David Gold (West Ham United) - £1.56 billion

15. Farhad Moshiri (Everton) - £1.9 billion

14. Lai Guochuan (West Bromwich Albion) - £2.2 billion

13. John W Henry and Tom Werner (Liverpool) - £2.6 billion

12. Mike Ashley (Newcastle United) - £2.6 billion

11. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and family (Leicester City) - £2.96 billion

10. Gao Jisheng (Southampton) - £3.1 billion

9. Joshua Harris (Crystal Palace) - £3.42 billion

8. Glazer family (Manchester United) - £3.8 billion

7. Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy (Tottenham Hotspur) - £3.98 billion

6. Guo Guanghang (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - £4.41 billion

5. Nassef Sawiris (Aston Villa) - £5.39 billion

4. Shahid Khan (Fulham) - £5.93 billion

3. Stan Kroenke (Arsenal) - £6.31 billion

2. Roman Abramovich (Chelsea) - £9.65 billion

1. Sheikh Mansour (Manchester City) - £15.19 billion

Staggering figures

I bet you weren't expecting Henry to place as low as thirteenth, were you?

Obviously, it goes without saying that this is their overall, reported worths that we're talking about here as opposed to how much they're pumping into the club, but it's fascinating nonetheless.

And when you consider that the top three alone commands an astonishing fortune of more than £30 billion, Premier League football's status as a playground for the rich couldn't be any clearer.

There are positives to so much money being in football, that much can't be denied, but it's important that all the millions and billions sloshing around in the game don't drown its identity and origins.

Besides, as sad as it might be, I think we can all agree that the Premier League isn't out of the European Super League woods just yet.

