Nottingham Forest news: Brennan Johnson linked with Reds exit ahead of summer window

Nottingham Forest's upturn in form in recent weeks has allowed them to move clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Set for another season in the second-tier, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Chris Hughton is able to build a squad which is capable of challenging for a potential top-six finish.

Whilst the Forest boss will be focusing on incomings during the summer transfer window, he may also have to make a decision on one of the club's most exciting prospects if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Athletic, Brennan Johnson is attracting interest from Premier League side Burnley whilst Brentford have also been keeping tabs on the teenager ahead of a potential swoop.

The winger, who is a product of Forest's academy, has enjoyed an extremely fruitful 2020/21 campaign at Lincoln City.

Since joining the Imps on loan last year, Johnson has set League One alight with his displays as he provided 12 assists for his team-mates and has netted 10 goals in 37 appearances.

As a result of his promising performances, it is understood that Forest value the Wales international at £10m.

Set to return to the City Ground upon the expiry of his deal at Sincil Bank, Johnson will be hoping to force his way into the Reds' starting eleven ahead of the next campaign by impressing Hughton during pre-season.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is concerning news for Forest as Johnson seems as if he is now ready to play a key role for the club in the Championship and thus they would not want to see him leave at this stage of his career.

Although the Reds could receive a sizeable fee for the winger due to the fact that his existing contract doesn't expire until 2023, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a replacement who possesses an equal amount of talent this summer.

As well as reaching double figures in terms of goals and assists, Johnson is also averaging an impressive WhoScored rating of 6.95 which is the fourth-highest total produced by a Lincoln player in the third-tier.

Providing that Johnson is able to adapt to the competitiveness of the Championship, he could help solve Forest's issue with creativity which has hampered their progress under Hughton.

In order to keep the 19-year-old at the club, Forest may need to offer him a guarantee of first-team football as doing so could do wonders for the winger's development.

News Now - Sport News