Adebayo Akinfenwa has a reputation as being the strongest man in football.

The Wycombe striker has also been able to carve out a brilliant 17-year career in the Football League and scored his first Championship goal through a 93rd-minute penalty against Bristol City on Wednesday night.

At 38-years-old, his professional career will no doubt be winding down soon and many of Akwinfenwa's fans have been wondering what's coming next.

Well, it's fair to say his next steps could be very exciting indeed.

This week, the striker confirmed that he's in talks with a couple of movie producers in LA and has even been chatting to WWE about a potential career in professional wrestling.

Speaking exclusively to Callum McGinley aka 'Callux' on the UMM YouTube channel, Akinfenwa said:

"I don't want to be a manager, I don't want to be a coach. I've given two decades to football. I'm 39 next month. I'm at the transitional stage.

"Exclusive out here, I think I'm going to play on one more year. Then look, you know what, it's funny. We're talking to a couple of producers in LA, there's a couple of movie projects.

"Then also, there are also talks with WWE. I reckon I'd be a good wrestler. I've always been able to live my life where nobody has put me in a box, so that's how it is, I'm excited for the future."

You can watch the full video from UMM below:

Yep, it sounds like Akinfenwa is serious about linking up with WWE in future. He has, of course, teased a jump to the company before, declaring himself for their annual Draft last October.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the self-proclaimed 'Beast' does indeed end up in WWE next year.

