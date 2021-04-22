Newcastle look to have successfully staved off relegation.

The Magpies beat West Ham 3-2 in their last outing to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to three games.

They are currently positioned in 15th and are eight points clear of the drop zone.

Newcastle still have to secure their Premier League status but they will have one eye on strengthening in the transfer market.

According to Caught Offside, they are eyeing a potential move for a Scottish Premiership ace.

What have Caught Offside said?

Newcastle have reportedly enquired to Celtic about the possibility of signing Kristoffer Ajer.

Steve Bruce's side are said to have a strong desire to sign the versatile defender.

How has Ajer performed this season?

The 23-year-old, who is comfortable playing centre-back, right-back or in midfield, has played in 31 games in the Scottish Premiership this season.

He's recorded an average rating of 7.16/10 this season, making him Celtic's seventh best player.

How much will he cost?

A price is not mentioned but Newcastle's cause will be helped as it is believed Celtic are preparing to let Ajer leave this season.

Ajer, who has earned 21 caps for Norway, is worth £3.6m according to Transfermarkt.

Should Newcastle sign Ajer?

There's a lot wrong with this Newcastle side and their defence is one of their big issues.

They've conceded 53 goals in 32 games. That's far too many. Signing defenders should be a priority this summer.

Ajer hasn't had the best of seasons but he has been an integral figure for Celtic over the years.

He's played 169 times over the past four season for Celtic and helped them to three Scottish Premiership titles. He was also named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year in the 2018/19 season.

He's clearly a talented player. At 23 years old, he's only going to get better too. Making the step up to the Premier League will be a big jump for Ajer but he has the tools to thrive in England.

1 of 20 Who is the missing player from Liverpool's 2005 Champions League final line-up? Didi Hamann Igor Biscan Steve Finnan Djibril Cisse

News Now - Sport News