Tottenham are looking for a new manager.

After a poor run of results, Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club just six days before their Carabao Cup final.

Ryan Mason has taken charge of the club, with Chris Powell as his assistant.

Mason, just 29 years old, is only seen as an interim boss and a permanent manager will be sought in the summer.

According to Adam Crafton and Jack Pitt-Brooke of the Athletic, there is a long list of managers that Tottenham have on their shortlist.

One manager that they are interested in currently managers in La Liga.

What have the Athletic said?

It is believed that Tottenham have made contact with Athletic Bilbao manager, Marcelino.

How has Marcelino's side done this season?

Marcelino only joined Bilbao in January, signing a contract until June 2022.

He guided Bilbao to victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup just two weeks after taking charge.

He has also lost two finals already with the club, though, most recently when Bilbao were destroyed 4-0 by Barcelona.

Marcelino has taken charge of 22 games for his club this season, tasting defeat just five times.

Who else has he managed in his career?

Marcelino, 55, has only managed in Spain.

He's been in charge of numerous La Liga clubs including Zaragoza, Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia.

He has won three major trophies.

Should Spurs appoint Marcelino?

A club like Spurs should be looking to appoint someone with a much better managerial career than Marcelino.

The Spaniard has been a manager for 24 years but he's only won three trophies.

He's also never managed outside of Spain so he has no knowledge of the Premier League at all.

He would likely be cheap given he only has a contract with Bilbao until next summer.

But Tottenham need a top manager if they want to be an elite side. Marcelino is not the answer.

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News