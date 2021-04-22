The Baddest Baby on the Planet is on the way!

Former RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey posted a new video on her YouTube channel today announcing that she and husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne, are expecting their first child!

Rousey adds in the video that the happy couple will share much more along the way, teasing an upcoming gender reveal throughout the announcement.

For now, we just know this little bundle of joy is due this September. Speaking during her latest video, Rousey announced the news by saying:

"How do I put this? Pow, four months pregnant! Ohh what?! You didn't even know!

"Yep, I've been pregnant since January - four months - baby bump woo! I can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off.

"And I just wanted to share it with you guys, a little bit of the journey we've been on. There's much more of the story that we'll be telling later."

Rousey's video then cut to her and Browne at the hospital, watching their baby on the ultrasound, when it was noted that Ronda was 11 weeks pregnant.

To conclude the video, Ronda revealed that her due date is September 22 and teased that The Baddest Baby on the Planet is 'coming to you soon'.

You can check out the full video below:

The news of Rousey's pregnancy all but confirms that she won't make a return to WWE any time soon, having last appeared in the main event of WrestleMania 35 back in 2019.

At The Show of Shows two years ago, she was controversially pinned by Becky Lynch and lost the RAW Women's Championship, leaving many fans expecting her to make a come back one day.

While that looks unlikely, news of her pregnancy is all that matters now. Congratulations to Ronda and Travis on the start of their incredible journey into parenthood!

News Now - Sport News