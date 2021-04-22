Kaka is undoubtedly one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

The Brazilian, who spent four years with Real Madrid but is remembered most for his two spells with Italian giants AC Milan, was at his peak during the mid-to-late 2000s.

Kaka even managed to win the Ballon d’Or award in 2007, fending off competition from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, after winning the Champions League with Milan.

Speaking of Messi, the Argentine will never forget how unbelievably quick Kaka was with the ball at his feet during his peak years.

Kaka scored one of the best goals of his career while representing his country against Argentina in an international friendly at the Emirates Stadium back in 2006.

In the closing minutes of the game, Kaka dispossessed Messi deep in Brazil’s half of the pitch before embarking on one of his trademark runs through the middle of the pitch.

Messi desperately sprinted back in an attempt to catch up with Kaka but the Brazilian playmaker was far too quick for the future GOAT, even with the ball at his feet.

Every touch he took was perfect. He then glided his way into the Argentina penalty area before slotting the ball into the bottom corner of the net past Roberto Abbondanzieri.

Video: Kaka destroys Messi

Watch the clip here...

Not only did that goal seal a 3-0 win for Brazil over their fierce rivals but it also convinced many football fans at the time that Kaka was the world’s best player - ahead of the likes of Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry.

Messi was already regarded as a phenomenon by this point, but he was only 19 years old and still developing.

Ronaldo was in a similar position, despite being a couple of years older than Messi, after his first three seasons with Manchester United.

Kaka played with Ronaldo at Madrid but admitted in 2020 that he would choose Messi out of the two superstars.

"I played with Cristiano and he's really amazing, but I'll go with Messi,” Kaka told FIFA, per AS.

"He's a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible."

Kaka added: "Cristiano is a machine. It's not just the way he's strong, powerful and fast; he's strong mentally.

"He always wants to win and play. To be the best. For me, that's the most incredible thing he has.

"In the history of sport, they [Messi and Cristiano] are definitely in the top five. We are very lucky to have been able to see both of them."

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

