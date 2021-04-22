A humdinger of a heavyweight bout between 2019 breakout star Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai has been booked for UFC Fight Night on June 5.

A source close to the situation informed GIVEMESPORT of the matchup on Tuesday night but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Rozenstruik was first to report the news of the booking on his social media following an initial report from Globo. The UFC has not yet announced a location for the event.

Rozenstruik (11-2) has not fought since he came up short against French mixed martial artist Cyril Gane in February. He currently holds the record for the second-fastest knockout in the heavyweight division against Allen Crowder at UFC Fight Night 154.

"Bigi Boy", of Paramaribo, Suriname, will look to bounce back from the second loss of his professional career against the underrated Brazilian Sakai. His first loss came at the hands of current champion Francis Ngannou in May 2020.

Fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil, Sakai (15-2-1) is coming off a disappointing loss in his first-ever UFC main event against Alistair Overeem in September 2020. He lost to Overeem via TKO in the fifth round. Prior to his most recent setback, Sakai was on a six-fight win streak, having previously beaten the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Chase Sherman, Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov.

Rozenstruik currently trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, but has previously trained at the Vos Gym in the Netherlands under head coach Michael Babb. Sakai lives and trains in Brazil, and works at an aquarium store during his spare time.

