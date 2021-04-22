Manchester United fans held a protest against the Glazer family on Thursday morning.

Supporters are still understandably furious with their owners for joining the infamous European Super League last Sunday.

United were one of the competition's 12 'Founding Clubs', but they withdrew from the project on Tuesday evening after severe backlash from fans.

But that was never going to be the end of it and the Red Devils faithful are determined for there to be changes at the highest level of the club's hierarchy.

They want the Glazers gone and supporters arrived at United's training ground on Thursday at around 9am to protest against them, blocking both entrances at Carrington in the process.

The group of fans also unfurled banners that read '51% MUFC 20', 'We decide when you play' and 'Glazers Out'.

A statement from United on fans at the training ground reads, per Manchester Evening News: "At approximately 9am this morning a group gained access to the club training ground. The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site."

According to MEN, no players were present at the time of the protests, as they were not due to arrive for training until 10am.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was there to communicate with the fans, though and the Norwegian was actually opposed to the Glazers' takeover back in 2005.

After being appointed as a patron of the Shareholders United group, Solskjaer said: "I am honoured. I think it is important that the club remains in the right hands.

"I am absolutely on the supporters' side and think the club is in very good hands as it is today. I am a United fan myself and only want what is best for the future."

