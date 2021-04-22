Daniel Bryan headlined Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

He was involved in the Triple Threat match with Roman Reigns and Edge, which saw the Tribal Chief retain his Universal Championship in dominant fashion.

At Raymond James Stadium, Roman stacked and pinned his opponents on top of one another to secure the win.

Originally, it was only supposed to be Reigns and Royal Rumble winner Edge in that match.

But after an incredible start to 2021, Bryan was added in at late notice.

It was no doubt another huge moment in DB's career, but the man himself has since revealed he felt 'detached' while performing on The Grandest Stage of them All.

That feeling, he believes, is a sign that it's time for him to step away from being a full-time WWE star.

"It was really bizarre. It’s been nine days now since it happened, it’s taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn’t like a normal thing," Bryan told BT Sport of the WrestleMania match.

"I felt very out of body in it. When I’m wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I’m enjoying it and I am having fun. This was weird, I was out there and it felt like I was detached.

"It was so strange that before the match started, I got this strange feeling like, ‘Oh no, is this what it’s like before you die? Am I going to die? Huh, well, okay.’

"It was really bizarre. I don’t know why or how it happened, but it was unlike anything I’ve felt while wrestling before."

Bryan also revealed that he's yet to watch back the WrestleMania Triple Threat match, but suggested that his 'detachment' in the main event could be a sign it's time to step away from being a full-time wrestler.

"I haven’t watched it back. I don’t know if watching it back would help figure out why I was so detached," he continued.

"Maybe it was a sign that it’s time to let go of being a full-time wrestler, which is something that I have been thinking for a while."

It isn't a huge shock to hear that Bryan is thinking about stepping away from a full-time WWE role. After all, he said in the build-up to WrestleMania that this could be his last appearance at the event.

If anyone has earned the right to walk away from the business on his own terms, it's Daniel Bryan. But that doesn't mean we'll miss him any less.

