Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could move for PSG's Julian Draxler this sumer

Arsenal are weighing up a move for PSG forward Julian Draxler this summer, according to Fussball Transfers.

What's the latest transfer news involving Draxler?

Draxler claimed that he was "a little homesick" last month, appearing to signal that a return to the Bundesliga was on the cards. His management team are understood to have reached out to Bayern Munich recently.

However, this has not put Arsenal off monitoring the attacker, and he is believed to be on their list of possible targets ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

How much is Draxler worth and when does his contract expire?

The 27-year-old signed for PSG from Wolfsburg in 2017 for £32.4m. The French champions are in danger of not receiving any fee in the coming months, though, as Draxler is out of contract in June. At this point, he will become a free agent.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly rates Draxler highly, but this will not be enough on its own to keep the German international, who is said to not be making progress in his contract negotiations with the club.

What are Draxler's stats this season?

Draxler has made 20 appearances for PSG this term in Ligue 1, and been directly involved in six goals (via WhoScored). Alexandre Lacazette (15), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (10) and Bukayo Saka (7) are the only Arsenal players who have contributed to more league goals in 2020/21.

He has also completed 27 key passes - only Saka (33) and Kieran Tierney (29) have managed more for Mikel Arteta's men this year.

What has been said about Draxler?

Whilst he may not be an ever-present in the PSG side, Draxler is still highly-rated by his national team coach, Joachim Low.

Back in October, Low handed Draxler the captain's armband for Germany, and hinted that the winger is too good to just be sitting on the bench at club level.

As quoted by BuliNews, Low said: "He has so much talent and quality, he needs to be playing regularly. He will lead the team out as captain tomorrow."

Is the timing right for Arsenal?

Draxler has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time now. Back in 2014, Arsene Wenger tried to sign him, but the Gunners failed to pull off the move in the end.

Had he arrived at that point, Arsenal would have been getting a young, hungry player, desperate to prove himself in the Premier League. Now, the question has to be asked: does he still have the same desire?

He has already achieved so much in the game, having won three league titles with PSG and, of course, lifted the World Cup seven years ago.

His career seems to have stagnated in recent years, and there must be doubts over whether he can reach the heights that he did in his younger years.

Arsenal have developed youngsters well over the past 12 months, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe making an impact in the first team. Perhaps they should continue with this policy, rather than taking a gamble on a player who has struggled to produce the goods consistently this season.

