Josh Taylor says he has no interest in fighting Teofimo Lopez at the moment, saying 'he did brilliant against a small lightweight.'

The Scottish superstar was speaking to talkSPORT on Wednesday when he was asked about the comments lightweight champion Lopez made to BBC Radio 5 Live about wanting to fight the winner of his upcoming undisputed fight with Jose Ramirez.

Undefeated in his professional boxing career and at the top of the super-lightweight division, reigning WBA and IBF world champion Taylor has every right to choose whichever direction he feels will give him the chance to secure his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

"He’s saying he’s undisputed champion and he’s not – he’s still got the other belt to win. He’s got to beat Devin Haney to win the other belt, so he’s got unfinished business at lightweight to do," Taylor said to talkSPORT.

"Do I think he’s a very good fighter? Absolutely. I think he’s an outstanding fighter, I think he’s a great fighter. Did he do well to beat Lomachenko? Absolutely, I thought he did brilliant, but he did brilliant against a small lightweight.

"He’s a massive lightweight and Lomachenko’s a very small lightweight. But again, he’s got unfinished business to do, so I’m not thinking about him. I think he’s a good fighter, very well-rounded, good timing, good power, but I’m not interested in him at the minute."

Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) is ranked #9 on the pound-for-pound list by The Ring and further solidified his spot with a hard-fought win over Regis Prograis. The 2014 Commonwealth gold medallist also holds notable career wins over Ivan Baranchyk, Ohara Davies, and Viktor Postol. He has recorded finishes in all but four of his fights so far.

As for his May 22 fight with Ramirez, Taylor has called it a "massive fight" and he's been training like mad in his bid to become the nation's first undisputed world champion. Taylor joined forces with Tyson Fury's former trainer Ben Davison ahead of his world title defence against Apinun Khongsong.

